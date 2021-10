HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson City-County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the site plan for a solar project.

NextEra Energey plans to build a 250 megawatt installation about seven miles south of the city of Henderson, directly north and west of the town of Robards, west of U.S.-41. The proposed solar farm would take up around 1,500 acres.

Pending local and state approval, NextEra expects the project to begin operations by the end of 2023.