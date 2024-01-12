HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police say two men were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property following the discovery of a stolen vehicle at a gas station on US 41.
According to a media release, police located the stolen vehicle at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the 2900 block of US 41 North. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen out of Evansville
Derek Lamar, 23, and Seth Coomes, 21, were arrested on multiple offenses following the discovery of the vehicle. Their charges are listed below:
Derek Lamar
- Receiving stolen property ($1,000 < $10,000)
- Operating on a suspended license
- Failure to appear (Warrant)
Seth Coomes
- Receiving stolen property ($1,000 < $10,000)
- Giving an officer false identifying information
- Theft of identity of another without consent
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Assault resulting in minor injury (Warrant)
- Fugitive from another state
Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.