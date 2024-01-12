HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police say two men were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property following the discovery of a stolen vehicle at a gas station on US 41.

According to a media release, police located the stolen vehicle at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the 2900 block of US 41 North. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen out of Evansville

Derek Lamar, 23, and Seth Coomes, 21, were arrested on multiple offenses following the discovery of the vehicle. Their charges are listed below:

Derek Lamar

Receiving stolen property ($1,000 < $10,000)

Operating on a suspended license

Failure to appear (Warrant)

Seth Coomes

Receiving stolen property ($1,000 < $10,000)

Giving an officer false identifying information

Theft of identity of another without consent

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Assault resulting in minor injury (Warrant)

Fugitive from another state

