Henderson Police arrest juveniles accused of breaking into cars

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department arrested three juveniles accused of rummaging through vehicles early Thursday morning.

Officers received a complaint of juveniles in the area of Old Orchard Lane looking in cars and going into the backyard of residences at about 2:39 a.m. Police located the three juveniles and took them into custody.

Officers checked the area of Old Orchard Lane and discovered items which led them to Cambridge Pointe Apartments. Officers found vehicles which appeared to have been rummaged through in both locations.

Further investigation led officers to a Nissan passenger car parked on Brambleberry Court that was reported stolen by the Evansville Police Department.

Henderson Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)