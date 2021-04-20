Henderson police arrest man accused of nine storage unit burglaries

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a number of burglaries in the area. Numerous items were reported stolen from Bob’s Muffler and nine storage units at Space Rental Storage were broken into the night of April 9.

Two days later police stopped a U-Haul truck believed to be used in the burglaries. The driver, Jeremy D. Stone, 44, of Henderson, was arrested on a warrant for escape out of Madison County, Kentucky.

On April 13, Henderson police found a large amount of stolen property from storage building burglaries in a vacant residence next to Stone’s home.

Stone was arrested Tuesday for third degree burglary and receiving stolen property over $10,000. Police say other charges are still pending as the investigation continues.

Henderson police say they still have a large amount of suspected stolen property that has not been identified. Anyone who was a victim of storage building burglaries in the last few months is asked to call the Investigations Division at 270-831-1295.

