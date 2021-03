HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in a robbery at the Economy Inn and a burglary at Metro PCS. Nathan Nguyen, of Henderson, was arrested Saturday.

Police say Nguyen had a parole violation warrant and tried to escape custody on foot.

Police also found what they are calling a substantial amount of synthetic drugs on Nguyen’s person. He is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)