Motorcycle rider killed in Henderson crash identified

This is developing story
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sheriff’s deputies confirm one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.
The coroner’s office says Joshua Howard, 25, of Henderson, died at the scene. Howard was riding a motorcycle when the crash happened.
It happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on HWY-41 South near Smith Staples Road. It took crews hours to clear up the scene.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)
LATEST CRIME NEWS:
- Woman accused of killing mother and sister in court for the first time
- Owensboro man dies in weekend shooting
- Search warrants issued for 10 people in Posey County drug roundup
- Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting
- Ohio Co. woman arrested in connection to child abuse