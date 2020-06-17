Motorcycle rider killed in Henderson crash identified

This is developing story

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sheriff’s deputies confirm one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office says Joshua Howard, 25, of Henderson, died at the scene. Howard was riding a motorcycle when the crash happened.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on HWY-41 South near Smith Staples Road. It took crews hours to clear up the scene.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

