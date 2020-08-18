Henderson Police Department investigating pair of robberies

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Police Department says they are investigating two burglaries.

Police responded to an alarm at Newman Park August 11 and reportedly found a glass window broken out at a concession stand. Officers say it appeared entry had been made in the building, adding that fingerprints were found on the glass.

Police are also investigating a burglary that happened July 25 at a business on the 1400 block of S. Green Street. The store appeared to be broken into and several items were reportedly stolen. Anyone with information on either burglary is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: