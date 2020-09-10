Henderson Police Department looking for missing teen

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Police Department is looking for Trinity McAtee, 15, who has been missing since September 2.

McAtee is 5’8” and weighs 100 pounds. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-831-1295.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)

