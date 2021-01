HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are looking for a stolen golf cart.

Police say it was stolen from H&K Outdoor Power at 1116th 5th Street on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Police say the golf cart is unique and the only one of its kind.

The cart does not have key access, only access using a 4-digit code.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 270-831-1295.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)