HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating a burglary that happened at the All Peddlers Flea Market on Sunday.

According to police, they arrived at the flea market off US-41 just after midnight after getting reports of a possible burglary. During their investigation they said the found multiple items that were stolen and damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.