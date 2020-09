HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police department is investigating after a trailer was broken into and items were stolen.

Police say the burglary happened Sunday in the 2300 block of Carter Drive.

Police say Betty Boop snow globes, KISS memorabilia, window AC units, game consoles, and jewelry were stolen.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)