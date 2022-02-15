HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are investigating after a man was hit in a parking lot Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Walmart parking lot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver told HPD she was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the man as she was driving across the parking lot.

Officers say the driver saw the man as she hit him at a slow speed.

The man was knocked to the ground and received a cut to his head.

The man was transported to Deaconess Henderson to be treated for minor injuries.

