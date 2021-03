HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are investigating after shell casings were found at the intersection of Clay and Meadow Street.

Witnesses told police two male juveniles were arguing with another male when one of the juveniles pointed a firearm and fired three shots.

Police are searching right now for a possible suspect and could not find the victim in the area.

We’re working on learning more details.

(This story was originally published on March 28, 2021).