Henderson police investigating after victim found inside vehicle hit by bullets

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson police are investigating shots fired in a residential area of the East End of Henderson. Early Sunday morning, around 1:45 a.m., police were called to the area of Burdette St. and Roosevelt St.

Officers on scene say they found several shell casings in the middle of the intersection before locating a vehicle struck by gunfire a short time later. Police say the victim was still in the vehicle, but the victim was not hit or injured.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or leave an anonymous tip with Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: