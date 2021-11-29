Henderson police investigating after victims allegedly dragged out of house and assaulted

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating an assault that reportedly involved several people.

Police were called to the 700 block of S. Green Street just after 6:20 p.m. Saturday in response to a fight with possible firearms. It was reported that several people were on top of a female lying on the ground, and shots were possibly fired.

Police found four people believed to be the suspects in a vehicle in the 400 block of Cherry Street. They were taken to the Henderson Police Department for questioning.

The reporting party told police two of the female suspects had knocked on their door. One of the residents answered and told them to go away. The suspects then forced their way inside and grabbed two other residents before dragging them outside and assaulting them.

According to police, none of the victims reported seeing a gun or hearing gunshots during the incident, but the subjects reported gunshots in the area earlier in the day.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Henderson Police Department.