Henderson police investigating antique toy theft

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A Henderson man says 75 percent of his collection of antique toys was stolen from his Alves St home. Michael Nash, 56, says he noticed part of his collection was missing after his furnace went out. The missing items are estimated to be worth more than $3400.

Nash has a message for whomever stole his antiques. “I would like my stuff back,” he says. “It’s not yours and that’s basically it. I mean, I don’t know why you would take something that didn’t belong to you. It’s kind of a low thing to do.”

The collection includes vintage GI Joe figures from the 1960’s and 1970’s as well as X-Men figures from the 1990’s.

Nash says he’s not sure when the toys were stolen, but estimates it happened sometime in the past three months.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

