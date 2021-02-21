Henderson police investigating burglary at home on First St.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating a burglary they say happened sometime Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:18 p.m.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of First Street, where they met with the victim. The victim told police she went to work at 8 a.m., and when she came home around 4 p.m. she noticed several items had been taken from her home.

According to police, the missing items included a 75-inch flat screen TV, two guns, a small safe, her keys, and numerous pieces of jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)