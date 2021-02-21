Henderson police investigating burglary at home on First St.

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
burglary_1483546344144.jpg

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating a burglary they say happened sometime Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:18 p.m.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of First Street, where they met with the victim. The victim told police she went to work at 8 a.m., and when she came home around 4 p.m. she noticed several items had been taken from her home.

According to police, the missing items included a 75-inch flat screen TV, two guns, a small safe, her keys, and numerous pieces of jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories