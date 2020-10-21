Henderson Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

On the night of October 12, John Royster said he saw an older blue Chevrolet Blazer on Royster Machine Shop’s security cameras. He said he saw two people get out of the car and attempted to remove the catalytic converter from one of the company’s trucks but ran off before they could finish stealing it.

Royster mentioned there had been other reports of vehicles in the area that had catalytic converters stolen. He said Abundant Life Church had reported a church van’s catalytic converter cut off and that a blue Blazer had been seen in the area.

Anybody with information is asked to call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

