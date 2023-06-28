HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police were at the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Letcher Street on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of two subjects who were found shot. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other subject was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Henderson Police concluded their investigation saying the incident was a murder/suicide. Police say there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story.