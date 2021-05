HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating a business burglary at the Greenleaf Market on US 60E Saturday.

Police say when they arrived, the front door had been busted out by a large stone. Authorities say the perpetrator went behind the counter and stole several items from the store.

Anyone with information should call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.