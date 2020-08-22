Henderson Police investigating gas station robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson police say three men, two of them armed with guns, walked into Dodge’s Chicken on S. Green Street around 4:30 Thursday morning and demanded money before leaving with cash from the register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: