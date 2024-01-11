HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that happened on 5th Street and and Green Street.

According to a media release, witnesses report an older model Ford Taurus silver or light blue in color struck a pedestrian at the intersection sometime before 10 a.m.. Witnesses also said the driver appeared to be an older female with blonde hair. The vehicle was described as having damage to the passenger side windshield.

Police say the pedestrian had serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and he was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver reportedly fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.