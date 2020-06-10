Henderson Police investigating home burglary

HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) — Henderson Police is investigating a burglary at a home Monday night.
Police tell Eyewitness News, around 11:41 p.m. officers responded to an apartment on the 1000 block of Washington Street for reports of a home invasion.
Officers said four black man wearing masks and carrying guns forced their way inside the home stealing money and a PlayStation 4 gaming system.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)
