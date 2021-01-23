Henderson police investigating series of car thefts

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson police are investigating after they received several reports of thefts from vehicles in the north part of the city.

Police say several guns, firearm magazines, a laptop, a tablet, and other items were stolen.

Police believe the thefts took place between 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is ask to call Henderson police at 270-831-1295 or leave an anonymous tip with Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

