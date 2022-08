HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired.

When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car had been hit.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.