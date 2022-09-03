HENDERSON, Ky. — A group of cyclists were joined by Henderson Police officers during their regular trip downtown.

“HPD would like to thank the Downtown Community Bicycle Riders for allowing Officers Matt Forker and Collin Shelton to join them on this beautiful morning by the river front,” the police department posted to Facebook.

They rode from the boat ramp at 3rd and Water streets downtown to Fairmont and back. Organizers say their weekly community rides for this year will end during the last week of September.

According to their official page, the group typically has three different routes they may go on, which range from a 45 minute ride to an hour. Click here for more information.