HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door.

Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside.

Security footage shows a bald, white male wearing black glasses and blue “Kentucky” jacket breaking the glass of the front door and stealing multiple lottery tickets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police.