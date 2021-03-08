Henderson Police looking for driver who led them on chase in stolen car

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are searching for the person who led police on a brief chase in a stolen vehicle.

On March 2, near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and South Adams Street, officers attempted to pull over a driver for not having a license plate light and because the plate was not legible.

Police say the driver acted as if they were going to stop but quickly fled from the officer.

Once the driver began speeding and disregarding other drivers, police called off the pursuit for the safety of the public.

Police found the stolen vehicle Friday in the 400 block of 7th Street. It no longer had an Indiana license plate, and a black piece of fabric was covering the VIN.

The vehicle was towed and placed into storage. A search warrant was conducted on the vehicle Sunday, which confirmed the vehicle had been stolen out of Evansville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)