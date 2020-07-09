Henderson Police looking for missing teen

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are asking for the public’s help locating a teen who was last seen in June.
Nathan Baker, 15, was last seen at the Comfort Inn in Henderson on June 13.
Baker is a 5’7″ white male with burgundy hair and brown eyes. Police say he often wears hoodies.
If you have information on Baker, you are asked to contact police at 270-831-1295.
(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)