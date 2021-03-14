Henderson Police looking for stabbing suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police are investigating a stabbing they say happened Sunday in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.

Officers responded to Deaconess Hospital to speak with the victim. The victim said he and an unknown male got into a verbal argument that led to a physical fight.

The victim told police he didn’t realize he had been stabbed until the fight was over and he saw blood on his shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)