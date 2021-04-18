Henderson police looking for suspect in gas drive off

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are looking for information leading to the suspect involved in a gas drive off early Sunday morning. Henderson police say they were called to Thornton’s in the 2800 block of US 41 around 3:15 a.m.

Arriving officers were told a black Nissan Maxima with a Kentucky license plate left without paying for $48 worth of gas. Further investigation determined the license plate had been stole from another vehicle before the theft at Thornton’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department  at 270-831-1295.

