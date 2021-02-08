Henderson police looking for suspect in lottery theft

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of a woman caught on camera stealing lottery tickets from Dodge Store on Green St. in Henderson.

Police say around 10 p.m. Thursday, a black female was seen on video stealing over $500 in lottery tickets. She was wearing gray and black and is described to be 5’6” and approximately 150-160 lbs.

Police say she was in the store with another female who is described as heavy set and wearing all yellow.

Anyone with information leading to the identities of either woman is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)