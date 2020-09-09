Henderson Police: man attempting to escape breaks ankles

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Police say Timothy Bryant attempted to flee from police by jumping from a second story window, only to break his ankles.

Officials say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sleep Inn off Highway 41 when police responded to a possible abduction. When officers tried to make contact with people inside the room, Bryant allegedly jumped out the window and broke his ankles. Bryant, who has warrants in Vanderburgh County, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A woman found in the hotel room was treated for minor injuries.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)