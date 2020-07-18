Henderson Police: No suspects in car theft, wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Police Department says an investigation into a car theft and wreck remains ongoing, though no suspects have been identified.

The car theft reportedly happened early Tuesday morning when four individuals reportedly stole a 2007 grey Ford Escape from the 2100 block of Gregory Drive and wrecked it a block away. At the scene, police learned that the individuals were riding in a red SUV and getting into unlocked vehicles. After wrecking the Ford Escape, they reportedly returned to the red SUV and took off.

No description of the individuals is known and anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

July 18, 2020

