HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is reminding parents to take extra care to make sure their youngest children remain safe and secure when riding in car seats during the winter season.

In colder weather, winter coats can interfere with proper harness fittings in a car seat. HPD advises that parents should pick thin, warm layers for their children to wear during their time in a car seat. HPD says that parents can then place blankets or coats around the child after making sure the harness is snug and secure.

Image courtesy: Henderson Police Department

HPD also says that parents must make sure that car seats and booster seats are properly installed and that any children riding in the vehicle are in the right seat for their ages and sizes.