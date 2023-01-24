HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police responded to three incidents of car prowls on the north side of town where it was reported that money, electronics and identification documents were stolen.

Officials say as of 1 p.m. on January 24, HPD has responded to a total of 10 prowl calls in the area of The Hills and Wolf Hills subdivisions. In addition to the list of things stolen were computers, tools and two firearms. Victims reported a group of three to five individuals who were walking in the area between midnight and 5 a.m.

HPD reminds residents to lock their car doors and not to leave valuables or firearms in their vehicles.

Anyone with information or video is encouraged to contact the police at (270)-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270)-831-1111.