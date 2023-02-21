HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Letcher and Helm Streets on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from HPD, someone shot into a residence just before 5:30 a.m.. Officers were informed at the scene that a 16-year-old juvenile was struck one time with a bullet. The juvenile was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.