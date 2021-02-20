Henderson police searching for man wanted for robbery

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are searching for a Hopkinsville man wanted for first degree robbery.

Around 2:22 a.m. Saturday, Henderson police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Raj’s Food Mart on Madison Street. While searching the area, police say they found Alianard Washington, 18, among a group of individuals in the 800 block of Kleymeyer Road.

According to police, Washington had an active robbery warrant and he became violent and assaulted two officers when they tried to arrest him.

Police say he got into a 2017 silver Nissan Rogue with another driver, and officers chased the vehicle for several miles until it stopped at 6th Street and N Adams Street, where the two then took off on foot.

Police were unable to locate either individual.

Anyone with information Alianard Washington’s whereabouts or the driver of the silver Nissan Rogue is asked to call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on February 20, 2021)