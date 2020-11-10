Henderson Police searching for multiple robbery suspects

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police are looking for three suspects in connection to an early morning armed robbery Monday.

Police said the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. on Wood Drive.

The victim told police three men dressed in all black broke into his apartment and held him at gun point, stealing several items.

Officers said the suspects were described as white males wearing masks, around 5’10” tall. Police said the suspects were also described as being younger, around 20 years old.

Henderson Police are asking for anyone with information in the robbery to call them at (270) 831-1295.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)