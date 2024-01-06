HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is warning citizens of a recent scam going around.

The department states officers with HPD were notified of a call of a Lt. Kyle Stone with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office calling and asking for individuals to call them back where the individual left a number and an extension to call back. They would say when the number was called back, it went directly to a voicemail stating it was the County Sheriff’s Office and the extension went to a voicemail where it would call back.

HPD states all calls to the sheriff’s office go directly to a staff member during business hours and to Henderson County Dispatch after hours.

“If you ever question the legitimacy of a call, you can always call dispatch on the non-emergency

line at 270-827-8700,” HPD says. “They can put you in contact with an officer or a supervisor to let you know if it was a police matter or a scam. The community may receive calls like this from individual who claim to be Law Enforcement and request money, state that they have warrants, owe fines, etc. and request to be paid over apps, with gift cards or other non-traditional payment methods. Calls like this are a scam. Law Enforcement will never ask for payments in these ways,”