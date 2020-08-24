Henderson project launched to help people with utility bills

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new program launched in Henderson is aimed at helping those in need with their utility bills.
The program encourages utility customers to round up their bill to the nearest dollar with the extra pennies going to a fund to help those in need.
Funds will be transferred to the Henderson Christian Community Outreach. The organization has a system in place to vet requests for assistance.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)
