HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Public Library is expanding. The move is expected to take several weeks and some changes will be in place during the time.

Due to the pandemic, the library decided to begin curbside pick-up for residents. These hours will be changed to MOnday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.

If you are unable to do curbside pick up, you may call the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library officials say they will be re-issuing library cards in early July.