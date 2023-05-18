HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Recovery Resource Club of Henderson says they will be hosting their first expungement clinic next week.

“The Club” will have local attorneys and legal aid in person to help with the expungement process on Thursday, May 25, from 12 – 3 p.m.

Organizers say the group was created to enhance the lives of those in recovery from chemical addiction and is open to all those who would like to add value to their lives of sobriety.

Click here for more information about the Recovery Resource Club of Henderson.