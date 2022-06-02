HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Parking spaces in downtown Henderson will be getting a new coat of painted stripes. Work crews from the City of Henderson Public Works Department will start working on spaces June 5 if the weather is good.

The work area is from Washington Street to Fourth Street and Water Street to Green Street with road closures working around church and restaurant hours. The Public Works Department said streets will be closed but only for a short time while the spaces are being painted.

Crews will also be working on repainting curbs and parking space numbers during the early morning hours in June. No streets will be closed for that portion of the crews’ work.