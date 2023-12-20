HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – State Representative Jonathan Dixon announced he will not file for re-election to the Kentucky House of Representatives.

“I am incredibly grateful to the people of Henderson County for entrusting me with the privilege of representing them in Frankfort and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past three years,” said Dixon, “lowering the income tax, passing the most responsible budget in modern history, and enacting legislation that has made this a better place to live and work. This decision was a difficult one, but ultimately the time has come to change my direction.”

Dixon was first elected in 2020. He also serves as Vice Chair of the House Transportation Committee. In addition to this, He also serves on the House Committees on Agriculture; Local Government; and Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations.

Dixon will continue to serve during the 2024 Regular Session and through the remainder of his term, which ends December 31, 2024.