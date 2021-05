HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tri-staters joined law enforcement and fire departments from across the area Saturday afternoon to give a final farewell to fallen Henderson Rescue Squad Chief Bryant Woodard.

Woodard died last weekend after a battle with COVID-19. He served as Rescue Squad chief for over 30 years.

Those that knew him say Woodard was a good man and always wanted to help others.

Woodard was 57 years old. He leaves behind a wife and children.