HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Abortion rights activists got together at Henderson’s Central Park this afternoon to express their frustrations with the state of abortion rights both in the Commonwealth and nationwide.

One activist who grew up in foster care says that restricting abortion rights will only worsen problems for children.

“And if you say, ‘Well, these people can just give these children up for adoption’, there’s over 400,000 children in the adoption system right now that don’t have homes,” Serya Baltezell, abortion rights activist tells us. “There’s not enough space for these children — they don’t deserve to grow up in places where they feel unloved, unwanted or a burden to society.”

She continued, saying, “If we don’t expand and do more to help those people and to help the plethora of people who are going to be born unwanted, it’s just not right. It’s just not right.”

Baltzell also says that voting is the best way to secure freedoms under the law and protect our rights.

