Henderson restaurant sells out of food before temporary closure

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A Henderson buffet has temporarily closed, but it is planning for a big comeback.

Management at Golden Corral says they’ve had a low amount of customers recently, which led to the closure. They plan to reopen once the pandemic is over.

The restaurant closed at 11 this morning, four hours earlier than planned, because they sold out of food.

The owner, Angela Sutherland appreciates the community’s support.

“It has such a huge response from the community and we’ve had the busiest week that we’ve had since COVID began,” she said. “We really appreciate the feedback and all the hugs and the cards and the tears.”

Sutherland says the team loves the community and hope to be back sooner rather than later.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

