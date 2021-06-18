Henderson Senior Center announces reopening date

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Senior Center, also known as The Gathering Place, has announced that they will be reopening on July 6.

The senior center says they will be working to ensure that the guidelines set by the state are followed closely to keep members safe over the next few weeks prior to opening. The center will resume all daily activities such as bingo, exercise programs, cards, pool and congregate meals in addition to the meals on wheels program.

Prior to reopening, the center says they will accept new memberships in person on July 1 and July 2.