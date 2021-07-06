Henderson Senior Center reopens

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– The Henderson Senior Center, also known as The Gathering Place, is now welcoming community members once again. The senior center has been working closely with the state of Kentucky to ensure proper guidelines are in place to keep everyone safe as the pandemic continues.

Daily activities are back up and running again such as bingo, exercise programs, and the pool. Visitors can also congregate for meals again. The Meals on Wheels program is also resuming.

“Our local seniors have been patiently waiting for our reopening and we can’t wait to open our doors and see their smiling faces in a few short weeks,” said Bill Rhodes, Henderson Senior Center Executive Director.